David Cronenberg Shares Thoughts On Kristen Stewart In 'Spencer'

Chatting with Morgan Hoffman about his new horror anthology series "Slasher: Flesh & Blood," David Cronenberg shares his thoughts on Kristen Stewart's performance in "Spencer".

Plus, the legendary Canadian director reveals he'd love to work with Kristen and Robert Pattinson in a film.

"Slasher: Flesh & Blood" premieres on Hollywood Suite starting October 4th.