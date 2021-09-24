Arizona's Controversial Election Review Confirms Biden's Win

Arizona's Controversial, Election Review, Confirms Biden's Win.

A GOP-led review of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county has concluded that Joe Biden did in fact receive more votes than Donald Trump.

A GOP-led review of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county has concluded that Joe Biden did in fact receive more votes than Donald Trump.

According to NPR, a hand recount of the nearly 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County confirmed the results previously approved by county leaders.

According to NPR, a hand recount of the nearly 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County confirmed the results previously approved by county leaders.

The new count showed that Biden actually exceeded the county's tally by 99 votes, while Trump received 261 fewer votes than the official results.

The new count showed that Biden actually exceeded the county's tally by 99 votes, while Trump received 261 fewer votes than the official results.

On September 23, Randy Pullen, a spokesman for the election review, confirmed the validity of the draft, saying, , "It's not the final report, but it's close.".

On September 23, Randy Pullen, a spokesman for the election review, confirmed the validity of the draft, saying, , "It's not the final report, but it's close.".

The news comes less than 24 hours before a scheduled presentation of the results in the Arizona state Senate.

What has been found is both encouraging and alarming.

On the positive side there were no substantial differences between the hand count of the ballots provided and the official canvass results for the county, Election Review Draft, via NPR.

This partisan effort in Arizona appears to be ending the same as it begun — highly biased, incompetent individuals running the process, delay after delay after delay, and very importantly, completely un-transparent, David Becker, founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, via NPR.

NPR reports that Trump and his allies have latched on to the Arizona audit as evidence that the 2020 election was rigged.

According to NPR, the Maricopa report puts Republican claims of fraud to rest