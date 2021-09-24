Footage shows Del Rio migrant camp under Texas bridge cleared

After several days of living in squalid conditions under the Del Rio International Bridge, the last remaining migrants departed a makeshift camp there.
CNN’s Josh Campbell reports.
After several days of living in squalid conditions under the Del Rio International Bridge, the last remaining migrants departed a makeshift camp there.
CNN’s Josh Campbell reports.
Watch VideoThe Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting "inhumane" large-scale expulsions of..
DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Three hours after being freed from a giant migrant camp under an international bridge, Mackenson Veillard..