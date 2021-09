South African minister speaks out against UK's Covid arrivals rules

CNN’s Larry Madowo speaks with Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, about her reaction to the UK keeping South Africa on its red list for arrivals as of October 4, 2021.

This means that travelers arriving from South Africa - regardless of their vaccinations status - will face onerous entry requirements, including a mandatory minimum 10-day hotel quarantine at a cost of more than $3,000.