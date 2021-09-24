Happy Birthday, Will Smith! (Saturday, September 25th)

Willard Carroll Smith Jr. turns 53 years old today.

Here are five fun facts you may not have known about the superstar.

1.

He was a millionaire before he was 20.

2.

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince won the first Grammy in the Rap category for “Parents Just Don't Understand.”.

3.

Smith crossed over from rapping to acting when he starred in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'.

4.

He can solve a Rubik’s Cube in less than 55 seconds.

5.

Smith once held the Guinness World Record for the most public appearances in 12 hours.

