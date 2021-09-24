Achieve Sustainable IT with Prometheus, Grafana, and Hardware Sentry

Implementing sustainability initiatives to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in the data center is a vital challenge.

Join Bertrand Martin, Sentry Software’s co-founder and CEO, as he presents Hardware Sentry Exporter for Prometheus.

Measure the power consumption and temperature of more than 250 platforms with this unique pure-software solution.

Report CO₂ emissions, electricity usage and costs of applications and services in Grafana.

Reduce the carbon footprint of your datacenter with intelligent optimization of ambient temperature.