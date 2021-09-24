App AI assess the condition of your vehicle to help you determine its value

Tractable AI aids in the assessing of the condition of properties, inspections, reviews, and much more to aid consumers, incurers, and companies.

Their consumer AI app allows vehicle owners to determine the condition of their vehicle.

By activating the app and the camera, the operator can walk around the vehicle in a single sweep allowing the AI to work and estimate the vehicle's condition.

Helping operators to determine the price of their vehicles or insurance claim.

