Serena Jameka Williams turns 40 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the tennis superstar.

1.

She has been playing tennis since she was just 3 years old.

2.

Aside from tennis, her favorite sport to watch is gymnastics.

3.

The "Serena Slam" tennis term is used when someone wins all four Grand Slams in a row.

4.

Williams has served over 120 mph.

5.

She has won 23 Grand Slams.