Teenager infuriates family after accepting grandfather’s $60,000 inheritance check

A 19-year-old is refusing to split her inheritance with her sister.The teen took to Reddit's "Am I the A******" to tell her story.She has taken care of her sick grandfather for six months.

The responsibility has put her life on hold.The grandpa rewarded her by giving her $60,000.Now the girl's mother is forcing her to split it with her sibling who hasn't helped at all."I agreed and said 'as long as she does half the work.'

Ever since, she hasn’t helped me with really anything, going on vacations, etc.

While I’m stuck here," she said."I told them that I would no longer give her the rest of the money (already gave her $4500)" .Redditors thought she had every right to keep the money."Giving money just enables the toxic behavior to continue," someone stated