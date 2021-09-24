China Cracks Down on Cryptocurrency, Declares All Transactions Illegal

The move by China's central bank has essentially banned unregulated digital currency such as Bitcoin.

"Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities.", The People's Bank of China warned that crypto, "seriously endangers the safety of people's assets.".

The BBC notes that China is one of the world's largest cryptocurrency markets.

In the wake of the announcement, the price of Bitcoin fell by over $2,000.

It is the latest measure in China's massive crackdown on the unregulated crypto market.

The country already banned trading cryptocurrency in 2019, but it has continued online through foreign exchanges.

In May, Chinese government officials vowed to increase pressure on the industry.

In June, it told banks and payment platforms to stop facilitating transactions and issued bans on "mining" the currencies.

According to the BBC, the most recent announcement makes clear that those who are involved in, "illegal financial activities", are committing a crime and will be prosecuted.

The statement also said that foreign websites providing such services to Chinese citizens online would be considered an illegal activity.

In September 2019, China accounted for 75% of the world's Bitcoin energy use.

By April 2021, it was responsible for 46%