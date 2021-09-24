Police locate car, person of interest in Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash that killed child

Fort Pierce police said Friday they've identified a person of interest and found the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 10-year-old girl on Thursday morning.
