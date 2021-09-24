Doctors break down what we know about breakthrough COVID-19 cases

As the country continues to navigate through this pandemic, public health experts remind people that you can still come down with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, also known as a breakthrough infection.
As more breakthrough cases are being reported, health officials are reminding people the vaccines are working.
COVID-19 vaccines still working despite breakthrough cases, doctors say