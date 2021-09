Attack of the Hollywood Clichés Documentary Movie

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: One-man armies, meet-cutes, casual strolls away from huge explosions -- stars and industry insiders toast and roast these cinematic chestnuts and more... directed by Sean Doherty, Ricky Kelehar, Alice Mathias starring Rob Lowe (Host) release date September 28, 2021 (on Netflix)