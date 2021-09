Law and Order Organized Crime S02E03 The Outlaw Eddie Wagner

Law and Order Organized Crime 2x03 "The Outlaw Eddie Wagner" - Stabler's loyalty is put to the test at work, and again at home when his mother unexpectedly shows up.

While Jet steps into the field to secure necessary intel for the team, Bell considers a proposition from Congressman Kilbride.

Stabler and Benson air some long-standing grievances.

Guest starring Ellen Burstyn, Ron Cephas Jones and Mariska Hargitay.