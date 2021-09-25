Vegas Eats with Melinda Sheckells | Sept. 24, 2021

This week on "Vegas Eats," Melinda Sheckells shows you three things you must eat at the new Casa Playa, the Tree grows at SushiSamba and celebrate lobster day at a Vegas original.
This week on "Vegas Eats," Melinda Sheckells shows you three things you must eat at the new Casa Playa, the Tree grows at SushiSamba and celebrate lobster day at a Vegas original.
Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and..
It's time to talk about what's trending in Las Vegas when it comes to food and drink offerings around town. Entertainment editor..
In this edition of Vegas Eats, Melinda Sheckells from OffTheStrip.com shares her "Best Bite" tips on what to eat this week and..