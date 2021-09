Hema Malini recalls picturisation of 'Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana' with Rajesh Khanna

Bollywood star Hema Malini will be on dance reality show 'Super Dancer: Chapter 4' as a special guest for a special episode dedicated to her this weekend.

The contestants and their gurus will be seen performing on some of her hit tracks.

