Newfie plays ever so gently with Cavalier brother

Samson the Newfoundland is a great big brother to sweet Rambo, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

He plays gently and even lets Rambo “win” in their games of tug-of-war.

Samson must have played a part in helping Rambo to have such strong confidence.

It’s amazing to see how dogs help each other to navigate the world.