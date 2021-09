'KKK 11' contestants and their daring fashion statements

Action-based show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' is known for its adventurous stunts with host Rohit Shetty's quirky and witty attitude.

Besides this the ladies on the show have also been giving some fashion goals to viewers.

#DivyankaTripathi #NikkiTamboli #ShwetaTiwari #KhatronKeKhiladi11