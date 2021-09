Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix | Official "Creel House" Trailer

Check out the official "Creel House" trailer for the Netflix horror series Stranger Things Season 4, created by The Duffer Brothers.

It stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Jake Busey, Carey Elwes and Matthew Modine.

Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date: 2022 on Netflix After you watch Stranger Things Season 4 drop a review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!