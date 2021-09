Red Notice on Netflix with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson | "Tudum" Clip

Check out the official "Tudum" clip from the Netflix action movie Red Notice, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

It stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos.

Red Notice Release Date: November 12, 2021 on Netflix After you watch Red Notice drop a review.

