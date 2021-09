98-year-old World War II veteran honored with 'Dream Flight' A 98-year-old World War II veteran took quite a ride on Saturday.

YEAR-OLD WORLD WAR II VET.WALTER ALESI JOINED THE MARINECORPS OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL AFTERTHE ATTACK ON PEARL HARBOR.THE MARTIN COUNTY MAN GIFTED AFLIGHT FROM UASTRT'S WITHAMFIELD IN A BOEING STEARMANBIPLANE COURTESY OF DREAMFLIGHTS, A NON- PROFITDEDICATED TO HONORGINVETERANS.

ALESI AND FOUR OFHIS BROTHERS SERVED IN WORLDR WA