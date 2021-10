Police identify woman killed in shooting near Grant Park

HERE AT HOME... ANOTHERSHOOTING DEATH CAPS A WEEK OFN GUVIOLENCE ACROSS CINCINNATI.THE LATEST - THIS MORNING NEAR"GRANT PARK" - KILLING ONEWOMAN AND HURTING TWO OTHERPEOPLE.EARLIER THIS WEEK TWOCHILDREN IN THE CITY WERE HURTBY STRAY BULLETS IN TWOSEPARATE SHOOTINGS.AS KENDRIALAFLEUR REPORTS TONIGHT --ACTIVISTS SAY IT'S A PATTERNOF VIOLENCE THAT DOESN'T HAVETO CONTINUE.IT'S A MUCH CALMER SNECETONIGHTBUT THERE'S STILL SOMECRIME SCENE TAPE AROUND THEPARKA REMINDER OF IN AN AREATHAT'S NO STRAERNG TO CRIME.(Brittiany Lanier : CincinnatiParent) "We've always had alot of shootings, "SHELLCASING MARKERSAND CRIME SCENETAPESURROUNDED "EAST (MICK-MICK-INN) MCMICKEN AVENUE"NEAR GRANT PARKEARLY SATURDAYMORNING.

POLICE FOUND --ONE OFTHE VICTIM'S "Brandi Turner"DEAD JUST BEFORE 5:(NATS OFPARK) THE SCENE NOT FAR FROMA PARK WHERE CHILDREN PLAY.(Brittiany Lanier : CincinnatiParent) "Nobody wants to hearthat.

Nobody likes that.That's happened to someone,"GUN VIOLENCE AND CRIME HASBEEN A PROBLEM FOR SOME TIMEIN THIS AREA.

IN MAY-----ONEPERSON WAS SHOT AND KILLEDLAST YEAR----NEARLY A DOZENPEOPLE WERE SHOT IN ONE NIGHTWHILE IT'S AN AREA PLAGUEDWITH CMERICITY DATA SHOWPOLICE HAVE RESPONDED TO MORETHAN 250 SHOOTINGSWITH 307VICTIMS. (Mitch Morris of theCincintina Works PhoenixProgram ) "Now it's time t ostep up, I need the rightpeople to see this to help usmake the change.

With thissenseless gun violence,"NUMBERS THAT'S DRIVENACTIVIST"Mitch Morris" TO HOLDA MODENSTRATION RAISINGAWARENESS ON THE IMPACTS OFGUN VIOLENCE.

(Mitch Morris ofthe Cincinnati Works PhoenixProgram ) "We put these bodybags out here to represent it, to bring a strong vision,to what's happineng in ourcommunity, and in our city,""Eaconh e of those body bagsrepresent a family, representa mother or father, I needpeople to see the reality ofthis,"THE O TWOTHER VICTIMS IN THESHOOTINGHA VEN'T BEENIDENTIFIED YETWE'RE TOLDTHEY'RE RECOVERING AT U-CMEDICAL CENT.

ERIN OVER-THE-RHINE KENDRIA LAFLEUR W-C-P-O9 NEWS.