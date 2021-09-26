IMD predicts Cyclone Gulab to make landfall soon, Odisha & Andhra Pradesh make ready |Oneindia News

Cyclone Gulab will soon make landfall in India, it lay centered over the Bay of Bengal about 330km east-southeast of Odisha’s Gopalpur and 400km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

