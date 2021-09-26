Covid19 Update India: Fresh 28,236 cases reported in last 24 hours | Oneindia News
India has reported 28,326 new Covid-19 infections.

260 deaths reported on Saturday, taking the total death count to 4.47 lakh.

Kerala reported 20,671 cases and 120 deaths.

