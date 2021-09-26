Covid19 Update India: Fresh 28,236 cases reported in last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India has reported 28,326 new Covid-19 infections.
260 deaths reported on Saturday, taking the total death count to 4.47 lakh.
Kerala reported 20,671 cases and 120 deaths.
#Covid19UpdateIndia #CovidinIndia #CovidUpdateKerala
India has reported 28,326 new Covid-19 infections.
260 deaths reported on Saturday, taking the total death count to 4.47 lakh.
Kerala reported 20,671 cases and 120 deaths.
#Covid19UpdateIndia #CovidinIndia #CovidUpdateKerala
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added fresh Covid cases 29,616 cases and 290 Covid-related deaths in the last..
India reported 26,964 fresh cases of Covid 19 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile 383 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24..