PM Modi address the nation on Maan ki Baat, says no one should remains unvaccinated | Oneindia News

PM Modi addressed the nation in his Maan ki Baat radio speech, recorded before his US trip.

In his speech, while talking about the World River day, he said, we mark so many days, but there is one more day we should celebrate.

#MaankiBaat #CyclonicGulab #CovidCertificate