The Box Movie (2021) - La Caja

The Box Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Hatzin, a young teenager from Mexico City, travels to collect the remains of his father, which have been found in a communal grave amidst the huge skies and empty landscape of Northern Mexico.

But a casual encounter with a man who shares a physical resemblance with his father fills him with doubts and hope about his parent’s true whereabouts.

Director: Lorenzo Vigas Starring: Hatzín Navarrete, Hernán Mendoza Watch The Box 's (aka La Caja) trailer on The Match Factory.