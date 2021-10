THE COME UP Movie

THE COME UP Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Everything is good when you're making money but what happens when illegal gains turn into prison time?

Follow an ex-felon as he fights temptation after temptation in an attempt to become successful in an environment set up for him to fail.

Directed by Ashei Khan & Allante Taylor, and stars Carl Anthony Payne II, Spanky Hayes, Ashei Khan, Haha Davis.