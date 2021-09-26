Dementer Movie Trailer

Dementer Movie Trailer - A LIFE IS GIVEN, A DEVIL IS BORN... Acclaimed director of indie horror hit Jug Face (aka The Pit), Chad Crawford Kinkle, returns with Dementer, a psychological horror thriller branded as “an unexpected gem” (Pophorror.com) and "an impressionistic, poetic occult-horror film" (Nashville Scene).

Fleeing from a cult that has left her scarred both physically and mentally, Katie (Katie Groshong, Jug Face, A Measure of the Sin) is keen to get her life together.

On her path to recovery, she takes a job in a care centre supporting adults with special needs, among them Stephanie (Stephanie Kinkle), a woman with Down syndrome.

Convinced that the “devils” are coming for Stephanie, and tormented by flashbacks of her experience within the cult and with their leader Larry (Larry Fessenden, The Dead Don’t Die, Habit), Katie takes increasingly extreme measures to ward off the evil that is making Stephanie sick.

But what if her rituals are doing more harm than good?

Raw and unsettling, Dementer is a brave and unflinching story of lives lived on the fringes of society, and a battle with demons inside and out.

Shot on real locations with many non-actors playing versions of themselves – including Kinkle’s real life sister Stephanie – this is a deeply personal genre film with an emotional punch that lingers long after the credits have rolled.