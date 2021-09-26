The Big Steal Movie Clip - Buying a car

The Big Steal Movie Clip - Buying a car - On Monday Danny Clark (Ben Mendelsohn SPOTSWOOD, COSI, BLACK AND WHITE) is the reluctant recipient of a birthday present he would rather forget, his father's old Nissan Cedric.

By Tuesday he has asked the beautiful Joanna Johnson (Claudia Karvan THE SECRET LIFE OF US, DATING THE ENEMY) out on a date... only problem is, he promised to pick her up in a Jaguar.

In a tight fix and desperate to impress, Danny trades the Nissan Cedric in for a Jaguar only to be ripped off by a dodgy used car salesman, Gordon Farkas (Steve Bisley).

With his mates in tow and revenge on their minds, Danny sets out to rectify wrongs and finish his dream date better than it started.

Written by David Parker and Directed by Nadia Tass, The Big Steal was nominated for 9 AFI Awards.

A sweet, romantic comedy, The Big Steal features a classic performance by Steve Bisley as the sleazy used car salesman and is filled with quirky comedy, beautiful characters and poignant moments.

Director: Nadia Tass Cast: Ben Mendelsohn, Claudia Karvan, Steve Bisley, Marshall Napier, Damon Herriman