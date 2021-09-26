The Legend of Tarzan Movie Trailer

The Legend of Tarzan Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: It has been years since the man once known as Tarzan (Alexander Skarsgård) left the jungles of Africa behind for a gentrified life as John Clayton III, Lord Greystoke, with his beloved wife, Jane (Margot Robbie) at his side.

Now, he has been invited back to the Congo to serve as a trade emissary of Parliament, unaware that he is a pawn in a deadly convergence of greed and revenge, masterminded by the Belgian, Captain Leon Rom (Christoph Waltz), but those behind the murderous plot have no idea what they are about to unleash.

Directed by David Yates (the final four Harry Potter films and this year’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and also starring Samuel L.

Jackson, Djimon Hounsou, John Hurt and Jim Broadbent.