Christmas Collision Movie

Christmas Collision Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Theodora, a time consumed professional crosses paths with Charlie, a writer, when she travels to his hometown for business just before Christmas.

Both are taken by surprise when unexpected circumstances present themselves.

A key lesson learned at the end of the film is the difference between valuing money and things over those who are important in our life.

Release Date: 10/08/2021 Directed by: Lana Read Cast: Vernon Wells, Michael Pare, Sebrina Scott, John Wells, Nancy Pushkar, Jason Podplesky, Landon Faulkner, Alyssa Ryan, Brandon Estrada, Judy Littlefield