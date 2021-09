Shapps on new measures to ease shortages

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced a temporary visa scheme that will see 5,000 HGV drivers and 5,500 poultry workers brought in on three-month contracts to keep supermarket shelves stocked with turkeys for Christmas and tackle fuel delivery issues.

Report by Etemadil.

