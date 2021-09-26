Cyclone Gulab brings landfall over Andhra and Odisha coastal regions, says IMD | Oneindia News

IMD tweeted that Cyclone Gulab has made landfall in coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha; Indian security forces deployed in the eastern Ladakh sector are keeping a close watch on the activities of the Chinese unmanned aerials vehicles in the eastern Ladakh sector; Canada will allow direct flights from India from Monday, lifting the ban on them after a gap of more than five months; Today, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said that the judiciary, the executive and the legislature are working in perfect synergy.

#CycloneGulab #IMD #IndiaFlights