Celebrations at SPD headquarters after exit poll in German election

CNN’s Salma Abdelaziz reports from the SPD headquarters after a Forschungsgruppe Wahlen exit poll shown on CNN affiliate n-tv suggests the SPD has narrowly come out on top in the German elections, at 26%.

Second is the CDU at 24%, followed by the Greens at 14.5%, the FDP at 12% and the AfD at 10%.