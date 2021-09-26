'There's no purpose': Fired Fox News editor reacts to Arizona audit

Former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, who was fired for calling Arizona for then Presidential candidate Joe Biden, reacts to the final report from the Arizona election audit that confirms Biden defeated former President Donald Trump.
Former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, who was fired for calling Arizona for then Presidential candidate Joe Biden, reacts to the final report from the Arizona election audit that confirms Biden defeated former President Donald Trump.
Fired Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt, who played an instrumental role in calling Arizona for President Joe Biden before any other..