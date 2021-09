2021 Toyota Yaris Cross Dynamic Exterior Design

In a few weeks, the first copies of the new Toyota Yaris Cross will be rolling onto German roads.

The small SUV model with the standard 1.5-liter hybrid system can already be ordered now; prices start at 22,690 euros.

A total of six equipment lines are available for the new Yaris Cross.

Including the limited Premier Edition, which drives up with exclusive leather seats, milled 18-inch alloy wheels, an electric tailgate with sensor control, a head-up display and two-tone paintwork.