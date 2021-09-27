SKODA ENYAQ COUPE iV Design Preview

Following the successful launch of the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV, ŠKODA AUTO adds an even more emotional body variant to its first range of fully electric SUVs: the four-door ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV is characterized by a stylish, sloping rear.

Its coefficient of aerodynamic drag (cd) of 0.247 is even lower than that of the already formidable ENYAQ iV, which makes the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV, when equipped with the largest battery, more efficient and allows you to travel more than 535 km in the WLTP cycle.

You can choose between two battery sizes and three power variants with rear or all-wheel drive.

As with the ENYAQ iV, the classic interior trim levels have been replaced by Design Selections.

In typical ŠKODA style, the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV features a generously sized interior and a 570 l boot.