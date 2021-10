Stellantis Spotlight September 24, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending September 24, 2021, include a partnership with (RED) to answer the call to serve; the Ram Truck brand unveils three new models at the State Fair of Texas; a workplace award for the company from LATINA Style magazine; and the 2022 JeepĀ® Wrangler Willys goes Xtreme.