The Rookie S04E02 Five Minutes

The Rookie 4x02 "Five Minutes" Promo with guest star Tricia Helfer - Officer Nolan and Officer Chen’s run-in with an infamous thief tips them off to a potentially big heist surrounding the Getty’s big gala event.

Meanwhile, Nolan works up the courage to ask Bailey out on date on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” Sunday October 3rd on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.