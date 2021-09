Y The Last Man S01E05 Mann Hunt

Y: The Last Man 1x05 "Mann Hunt" Season 1 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - Yorick and Agent 355 search for Dr. Allison Mann in war-torn Boston.

Back in D.C., Jennifer hides the truth about Yorick from her political rivals.

Written by: Tian Jun Gu Directed by: Mairzee Almas.