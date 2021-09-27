IPL 2021: Jadeja turns it around as CSK beat KKR in last over thriller

Ravindra Jadeja blasted 22 runs off eight deliveries as Chennai Super Kings survived some nervous moments in the final over to crawl over the line for a dramatic two-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders in a nail-biting IPL 2021 encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

It was the second of the weekend’s afternoon matches in the UAE leg but instead of a Twenty20 game, it turned out to be a Three3 contest as all the drama happened in the final three overs of both the innings.

In the end, CSK survived twists and turns and some heart-stopping moments to emerge victorious in the match, reaching 172/8 in response to KKR’s 171/6.