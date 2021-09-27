I Went From Size 18 To Size 6 - In Just 7 Months | BRAND NEW ME

Jessica has transformed her body going from 245lbs and wearing a size XL to 167lbs and a size small.

The mum-of-two credits the Keto diet with getting into shape but says the biggest change to herself isn’t her clothes size but what’s happened on the inside.

Before Jessica had her two sons, she admits to eating a lot of takeout and just in general not really thinking about her diet.

She recalls eating fast food with her husband on a near daily basis.

They’d eat multiple cheeseburgers and burritos in one sitting then get ice cream most nights.

And then when Sam’s first son was born he was diagnosed with Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia, (CDH) and had to have surgery, staying in the ICU for over two months.

The family faced more heartache when he had to undergo more surgery six months later.

It was when her second son was also born with CDH and needed the same surgery, that Jessica hit her heaviest weight.

Realising it was now or never, Jessica decided to turn her life around and started following a Keto diet.

Alongside home workouts, she credits the Keto online community and support system as being the breakthrough in her body transformation.

Going through old clothes that she used to struggle to fit into or do up, Jessica can see just how far she has come.

Follow Jessica here: https://www.instagram.com/jesspen4/