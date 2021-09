Minister blames fuel panic buying on media coverage

Environment Secretary George Eustice has insisted "there is no fuel shortage" and claimed that the media's coverage of a lack of HGV drivers had sparked panic buying at UK petrol stations.

"This would have been entirely manageable had we not seen lots of media coverage around the fact that there were shortages and then a public reaction to that," he said.

Report by Buseld.

