Liz Cheney Claims GOP Lawmakers in the House and Senate Have Cheered Her on Privately in Her Fight Against Trump
Liz Cheney Claims GOP Lawmakers in the House and Senate Have Cheered Her on Privately in Her Fight Against Trump

Wyoming lawmaker Liz Cheney claims to have the support of many GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate who have encouraged her privately.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.