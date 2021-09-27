CTV Brings Addressable Advertising at Scale: LG Ads’ Raghu Kodige

The growing number of households with a smart TV gives advertisers a way to customize their campaigns for different consumers during the same programming.

LG Ads offers more personalized ad placements among 120 million households worldwide, including 20 million in the United States.

“I can say with confidence that we finally have this at scale,” Raghu Kodige, founder and chief executive of LG Ads, said in this interview with Beet.TV.

“That’s mainly because of the connected TV environment, where it is possible to place your ad on the big screen, but also make it addressable and targeted to individual households – and measure the outcome as well.” Source: eMarketer Insider Intelligence LG Electronics this year launched LG Ads as the consumer electronics giant rebranded its Alphonso adtech and analytics platform.

The company this month introduced a smart TV operating system called River OS to support a more personalized viewing experience for consumers.

Audience Data Consolidation The market for audience data is consolidating as the major original equipment makers (OEMs) including LG Electronics reduce the distribution of automatic content recognition (ACR) information about what appears on TV screens.

Brands now can get the reach they want on traditional linear TV and over-the-top (OTT) platforms by working with a smaller group of OEM ad networks like LG Ads.

“It helps the market overall use the data better,” Kodige said.

