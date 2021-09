Labour pledges to 'clean up Tory Brexit mess'

The Shadow Chancellor has promised that Labour's economic plan will bring businesses and workers together to "rebuild Britain" and "clean up the Tories' Brexit mess".

Rachel Reeves told colleagues at the party conference in Brighton: "I am more than happy to take on the Tories when it comes to economic competence because I know we can win." Report by Buseld.

