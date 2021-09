Could Social Security checks get a bump next year? Could retirees be getting a bit more in their social security checks next year?

JUAN SAYS WE’LL SEE SOME SOMERAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK...HISFULL FORECAST IS COMING UP.{***TRIPLSVO**}COULD RETIREES BE GETTING A BITMORE IN THEIR SOCIAL SECURITYCHECKS NEXT YE?ARRIGHT NOW, THE ANSWER IS YES.COST-OF-LIVING ADJUSTMENTS AREON TRACK TO BEING THE HIGHEST INDECADES.OUR JOE ST.

GEORGE EXPLAINS WHENRETIREES WILL KNOW HOW BIG OF ABOOST TO EXPEC..T.AND HE ALSO EXPLAINS THECONNECTION BETWEEN THIS BENEFITCHANGE AND THE HIGH COST OFCERTN AIPRODUCTS AND SERVICES.{***PKG**}YOU DON’T NEED A TV REPORTER TOTELL YOU GOING TO THE STORELATELY HAS BEEN EXPENSIVE.SHOPPING FOR GROCERIESS IAROUND3% MORE EXPENSIVE THIS YEAR THANLAST.

BEEF PRICES ARE UP AROUND12%.

AND IF YOU ARE SOMEONE WHOHAS NEEDED TO BUY A CAR, YOU’VEREALLY FELT IT.

USED CAR PRICESARE UP 31 PERCENT YEAR OVERYEAR.

BUT THERE MAY BE A GLIMMEROF HOPE FOR AMERICANS WHO RELYON SOCIAL SECURITY CHECKS TO GETBY, ESPECIALLY RETIREES.

COST OFLIVING ADJUSTMENTS COULD BE THEHIGHEST SINCE THE EARLY 1980’S,BACK WHEN RONALD REAGAN SWAPRESIDENT.WHY IS THAT THE CASE?

WELL ITHAS TO DO WITH INFLATION AND THEREALITY OVER THE LAST SEVERALMONTHS THE PRICE OF GOODS VEHAINCREASED DRAMATICALLY.EACH YEAR, THE CONSUMER PREICINDEX IS USED BY SOCIAL SECURITYOFFICIALS TO CALCULATE HOW MUCHOF A BENEFIT BOOSTET RIREES WILLRECEIVE.

THE COST OF GASOLINE,IS HEAVILY WEIGHTED INTO ANYFINAL CALCULATION, A PRODUCTTHAT LIKE FOOD IS UP THIS YEAR.THE NON-PARTISAN SENIOR CITIZENSLEAGUE ESTIMATES SOCIAL SECURITYCHECKS COULD SEE 6BO% OSINT2022.

THAT WOULD INCREASE THEAVERAGE BENEFIT ABOUT $93 AMONTH OR SO.

THE LARSTGEINCREASE SINCE 1982.

FOR NOW ALLOF THIS IS JUST A PREDICTION,THE SOCIAL SECURITYADMINISTRATION WILL OFFICIALLYANNOUNCE THE NUMBER SOMEMETITOWARD THE END OF OCTOBER.

OFCOURSE AS RETIREES KNOW,COST-OLIF-VING AUSDJTMENTS AREOFTEN WIPED OUT BY HIKES INMEDICARE PART B PREMIUMS.