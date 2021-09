Standing ovation for Labour's £28 billion climate pledge

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves received rapturous applause and a standing ovation from colleagues as she unveiled a £28-billion-a-year climate investment pledge.

She told delegates at the Labour Party conference in Brighton: "I will be a responsible chancellor.

I will be Britain's first green chancellor." Report by Buseld.

