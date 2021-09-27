I Got Pregnant At 14 - But Wouldn't Change It | MY EXTRAORDINARY FAMILY

16-YEAR OLD teen mum Macey from Atlanta, Georgia was just 14 when she found out that she was pregnant and expecting her first child.

“When I found out I was pregnant it was more of a ‘this isn’t really happening’ at first, but when it set in, it was hard to process, I was really shocked,” Macey told Truly.

With a mum and grandmother who were both teen mums themselves, Macey’s family were worried about the impact this would have on her.

And even Macey herself had her doubts: “I didn’t really think I was cut out to be a mum, I didn’t really want kids and used to judge teen mums.” However, the high school freshman decided to keep her baby and Macey gave birth to her daughter Scarlett last year.

Macey has been documenting her experiences as a teen mum online to support other young mums and make new friends.

Whilst she receives huge amounts of support on her social media platforms, she has also faced a lot of judgment and negativity.

“The main judgement definitely came from social media, I received a lot of hate when I was pregnant, I had people drag my name through the mud.” Determined not to let the negativity get to her, Macey continues to share her story and today she’s meeting her cousin Taylor to take some pictures for social media.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maceyyburnett/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maceyyburnett