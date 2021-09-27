Nasdaq 100 Movers: IDXX, ROST

Year to date, Ross Stores has lost about 3.7% of its value.

In early trading on Monday, shares of Ross Stores topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.0%.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Idexx Laboratories, trading down 4.4%.

Idexx Laboratories is showing a gain of 30.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Atlassian, trading down 4.2%, and Marriott International, trading up 2.0% on the day.